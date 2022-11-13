Attendees brave chilly weather for 2nd Annual Chocolate & Cheese Festival

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Chocolate and cheese are two distinct foods but what happens when they’re paired together?

Attendees brave chilly weather Saturday for the iconic Chocolate & Cheese Festival in Foley.

Some folks said they were getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping with a variety of vendors to choose from while sipping drinks and sampling food.

Of course, chocolate and cheese items are everywhere- from chocolate martinis to authentic blocks of cheese.

The event also included pony rides and a petting zoo for the children.

National recording artist James Otto brough the ultimate “Elton John Experience” to center stage.

Festivalgoers said the event was the best of both worlds.

“It helps that he’s from Wisconsin, so he loves cheese and I have a sweet tooth and I love chocolate so we’re like, this is our festival,” said Deborah Trahan and Jeff Crow.

For those who missed out this year, event coordinators Lisa and Mike Yeater said they’re looking forward to the next festival happening in January -- Gumbo and Alabama Slammer -- with more live music and vendors ahead.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.