Carter Bradley’s record-breaking night leads Jags over Texas State

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars continued Sun Belt Conference play Saturday night against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Jags led 17-0 at halftime thanks to touchdown receptions by wide receiver Devin Voisin and DJ Thomas-Jones. Texas State would answer back in the third quarter with a four-yard touchdown pass from Layne Hatcher to Rontavius Graves to pull within 10. The Jags countered with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Bradley to Caulin Lacy.

Bradley would add another touchdown pass to Devin Voisin in the 4th quarter to finish the game with 274 yards and 4 touchdowns which ties the school record for most touchdowns in a single game. Bradley now has 19 touchdowns on the year which breaks the school record for most passing touchdowns in a single season which was set by Jake Bentley last season.

Voisin finished with 6 catches for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Jags win 38-21 to move to 8-2 on the season. South Alabama will travel to Hattiesburg next week to take on Southern Miss.

