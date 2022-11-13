Cooler temperatures for the up coming week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

It was a chilly start to your morning, as overnight lows dropped down to the lower-to-mid 30s. However, breezy northerly winds had us feeling like the mid-20s! Heading into this afternoon, sunshine will emerge, but daytime highs will only warm up into the mid-to-upper 50s.

Overnight, temperatures will once again drop down into the lower-to-mid 30s (upper-30s and lower-40s closer to the coast).

Looking ahead to the work week, temperatures will continue to run below average. A cold front will move through around Tuesday, bringing increased chances of rain. Chilly mornings will return by the end of the week.

The tropics are quiet for the next 5 days.

Have a great Sunday!

