Crestview man charged with Fort Walton Beach murder

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Crestview man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder following a fatal shooting that occurred at a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning.

When deputies responded to the home they found a 34-year-old male victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office identified 27-year-old Richard Scott Holovak as a suspect and located him at his home on Bobolink Way in Crestview.

Holovak was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

