Downtown Mobile shooting leaves one person in the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have confirmed in a statement that one person was shot in Downtown Mobile Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m.

According to Mobile Police, officers were in the area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. The officers were then flagged down by a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what is described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Downtown Mobile shooting (WALA)

At this time there is no further information available on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. We are working to get additional information and will update this story when it becomes available.

---

