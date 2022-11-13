Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Downtown Mobile shooting leaves one person in the hospital

Downtown Mobile shooting
Downtown Mobile shooting(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have confirmed in a statement that one person was shot in Downtown Mobile Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m.

According to Mobile Police, officers were in the area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. The officers were then flagged down by a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what is described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Downtown Mobile shooting
Downtown Mobile shooting(WALA)

At this time there is no further information available on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. We are working to get additional information and will update this story when it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Red carpet street party culminates 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival
Red Carpet Party culminates 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival
Attendees brave chilly weather for 2nd Annual Chocolate & Cheese Festival
Attendees brave chilly weather for 2nd Annual Chocolate & Cheese Festival
Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County
Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County
City of Mobile hosts youth basketball clinic
Mobile Parks and Rec hosts youth basketball clinic