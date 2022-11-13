Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - From holiday music to décor, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

‘Twas the case in Robertsdale for the 6th Annual Holiday Market hosted by Baldwin County Boss Babes.

There were more than a hundred vendors ready to sell and with plenty of items on display.

“We have more foot traffic than we did last year. Everybody is back out and about, shopping and all of that,” said Kim Bates and Jenelle Moyer of Baldwin County Boss Babes.

Nancy Boling with Puzzle Lights of Alabama said, “And this one has been really great. It’s really good to be inside out of the weather because it started drizzling a little bit ago. And this is really nice to be inside.”

“Yeah, these Alabama winters are hard,” echoed Puzzle Lights of Alabama’s Jimmy Boling.

The Baldwin County Boss Babes donate the profits from a $2 entry fee to benefit DASH Foundation of Baldwin County, which provides assistance to families battling medical emergencies such as cancer and chronic illnesses.

