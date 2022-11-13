LSU moves up to No. 6 in AP rankings; Tulane falls to No. 21

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers moved up one spot No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football rankings after beating Arkansas, 13-10.

With the victory -- along with Alabama’s win over Ole Miss -- the Tigers (8-2, 6-1) clinched the SEC West title. Coach Brian Kelly’s squad will face currently top-ranked Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC title on Dec. 3.

Meanwhile, Tulane dropped five positions after losing at home Saturday to the University of Central Florida, 38-31. The Green Wave (8-2, 5-1) now sits in a three-way tie for first-place in the American Athletic Conference, along with UCF and Cincinnati.

If Tulane wins out against SMU and Cincinnati, it can clinch a spot in the AAC title game.

