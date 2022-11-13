Mobile Parks and Rec hosts youth basketball clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile hosted its annual youth basketball clinic at the Harmon Community Center.

The clinic was held to kick off the 2022-2023 youth basketball season. Young athletes had the chance to improve their skills on the court.

City of Mobile Sports Coordinator Marcus Fluker said the basketball league is for any interested youngsters.

Marcus Fluker, sports coordinator with Mobile Parks and Recreation:

“We bring coaches in…players from our different community centers and allow them to learn some skills that will hopefully carry them through the season.”

The youth basketball season starts in December and runs through February.

