Red Carpet Party culminates 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - People in Fairhope took a trip to the cinemas for the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival’s Red Carpet Party Saturday.

Entering the party on a red carpet, festivalgoers got to enjoy drinks, food and live music from Journey 2 Mars, all while enjoying local short films.

The festival highlighted more independent films and filmmakers some from our area. Festival Assistant Director Barb Stassen said these festivals are important for up-and-coming filmmakers.

“Film festivals are one of the last bastions for getting a nice new film out to the public,” Stassen said. “Tonight is the Red Carpet Party. It’s the celebration to culminate 10 years of good times and bringing fantastic films to Fairhope.”

Some of the films shown included “Contradiction of Fairhope,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Memories of My Father.” There was also included an awards ceremony for short films entered into the festival.

