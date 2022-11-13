Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Veterans honored during Army vs. Troy football game

(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Current and former members of the military were showered with gratitude on Troy University’s campus Saturday, while the Trojans took on the U.S. Army for the first time.

It was a day of honor that Navy veteran Richard Mosley says was just great.

“There is nothing like the military, the military has you going in the right direction,” said Mosley.

Tasheka Davison, an Army veteran, says it was an opportunity to get together.

Some even traveled from out of state to catch up with others at the tailgate.

While many who attended were Trojan fans, most fans said they were rooting for Team Army.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The CDC advises adults over the age of 65 to take higher-dose flu vaccines this season, which...
Seniors may have difficulty finding proper flu vaccine this season
Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the...
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
Richard Scott Holovak
Crestview man charged with Fort Walton Beach murder
Downtown Mobile shooting
Downtown Mobile shooting leaves one person in the hospital
Red carpet street party culminates 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival
Red Carpet Party culminates 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival