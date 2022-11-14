2 juveniles lost in woods found safe, Silverhill PD says

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - Two missing juveniles lost in some woods in Silverhill over the weekend have been found safe, according to the Silverhill police chief.

It was at 6:25 p.m. Sunday when the Silverhill Fire Department was dispatched to assist the the Silverhill Police Department in finding the two missing juveniles lost in a wooded area. After an intense search, the lost juveniles were located, received medical treatment and were reunited with their families.

According to the police chief, Kenneth Hempfleng, this was a team effort and thanks are due to all involved.

“We want to extend our deepest thanks to the US Coast Guard, ALEA, Baldwin County Sheriffs Office, Robertsdale Police Department, MedStar, Baldwin County 911, Zach Regan, and Daphne Search and Rescue,” the chief said in a statement to media. “We would also like to thank Robertsdale Fire Department and Summerdale Fire Department.:

---

