MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2nd Annual Dia-BEAT IT diabetes 5K Run/Fun Walk is coming up this Saturday at Tricentennial Park.

Ayla Goodson is a Type 1 Diabetic and the Founder/Creator. She founded Gemini Studioz Empowerment to hep engage the community, bring an awareness to health and fitness, and to serve others. Click on the link to learn more.

They are looking for participants, sponsors, vendors, volunteers and donations. Individuals can join or create a team to participate or walk as an individual. Sign up at www.GeminiStudioz.com/diabeteswalk

2nd Annual Dia-BEAT IT: Diabetes 5K Run/Fun Walk

November 19, 2022

9a-1p

Tricentennial Park

2121 Lake Dr.

Mobile, AL. 36617

www.GeminiStudioz.com/diabeteswalk

251-301-6743

---

