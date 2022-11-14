ALEA investigates in-custody death at Atmore City Jail

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have begun an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Atmore City Jail.

The Atmore Police Department requested the investigation by the state agency, according to ALEA.

Special agents identified Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of Atmore, as the inmate who died Sunday at the jail, ALEA said. The body was released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.