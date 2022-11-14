Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Cold start to Monday morning

By Michael White
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures sitting in the mid 30s as of 5 a.m. for most spots. Bundle up tight!

Thankfully it’ll be warmer today than it was Sunday afternoon. We’ll reach the mid 60s later this afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds. We remain dry today, but some much needed rain will roll through here late tonight and early tomorrow thanks to a Gulf Low. Rain coverage will be at 70%. Severe weather is unlikely due to warm unstable air remaining offshore. Most of this will be straight rain as it moves from west to east and then exits the area during the day Tuesday.

Highs tomorrow and Wednesday will be in the mid 60s. The morning temps will be in the low 50s tomorrow and then back in the low 40s on Wednesday. No additional rain chances are expected this week after Tuesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Monday Nov. 14, 2022
Morning Weather Update for Monday Nov. 14, 2022
Weather Outlook
Cooler temperatures for the up coming week
Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022
Weather Outlook for Saturday November 12, 2022
Cooler temperatures ahead