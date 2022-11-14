Cold start to Monday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures sitting in the mid 30s as of 5 a.m. for most spots. Bundle up tight!

Thankfully it’ll be warmer today than it was Sunday afternoon. We’ll reach the mid 60s later this afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds. We remain dry today, but some much needed rain will roll through here late tonight and early tomorrow thanks to a Gulf Low. Rain coverage will be at 70%. Severe weather is unlikely due to warm unstable air remaining offshore. Most of this will be straight rain as it moves from west to east and then exits the area during the day Tuesday.

Highs tomorrow and Wednesday will be in the mid 60s. The morning temps will be in the low 50s tomorrow and then back in the low 40s on Wednesday. No additional rain chances are expected this week after Tuesday.

