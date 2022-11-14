FBI Jacksonville honors former NAS Pensacola commanding officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s a special honor given by each division of the FBI to someone who leads they way in reducing criminal activity.

“You recognize the person who doesn’t recognize themselves because they are so dedicated to people that they serve,” said Former Special Agent in charge of FBI Jacksonville.

For FBI Jacksonville that person is Captain Timothy “Lucky” Kinsella who was presented with the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for being in charge of the response to the 2019 terrorist attack that killed three sailors onboard NAS Pensacola.

“The things that I was most concerned about was honoring those fallen members, honoring those who went through that door to confront the shooter and thirdly to let people know that we as the United States Navy got knocked on the chin but we’re going to get right back up,” said Captain Kinsella.

On the darkest day in the history of the base, Captain Kinsella was the man responsible for easing the concerns of the community. It’s a weight that he still remembers to this day.

“This base and this town are so interwoven their so connected that it was incumbent on me to ensure that we were meeting the needs of the community the best we could,” added Kinsella.

Those who were with him after the attack say he was the perfect man for the job.

“He provided answers that he could and he added that calmness, that nice aurora that Lucky brings,” added Rojas.

While his name is on the award, Captain Kinsella says it’s really about everyone who came together after the attack.

“I just happen to be the guy in charge but I was lucky to have such amazing people to work with,” said Kinsella.

It’s also a reminder of how important the Pensacola community is to him.

“This is where I’m raising my family. This is where I’m raising my children. We love it here,” said Kinsella. “We made connections, we made friendships that may have been made in tragedy but they’re friendships that will last a lifetime.”

