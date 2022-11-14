Foley PD: Investigation findings consistent with a murder-suicide

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Foley men are dead because of an apparent murder-suicide, findings of an investigation indicate, according to the Foley Police Department.

Police said Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, of Foley went out together with a female acquaintance the night of the shooting and returned to Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley in the early morning hours. The woman and Thompson previously shared an apartment at this location until recently, police said.

While there, an argument the female and Thompson argued while Booker was believed to be asleep in a van, police said.

According to investigators, the evidence collected so far indicates that Thompson shot Booker in the van and then shot himself in the breezeway of the apartment complex. Police said the female was interviewed and states she was not a witness and was inside at the time of the shootings.

The Foley PD said Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department crime scene investigators assisted in the case.

Police said there are still some details that are being investigated, and authorities also are awaiting the autopsy results.

