Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘Buy a Tree Change a Life’ at Oak Park Church

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oak Park Church is gearing up for Buy a Tree Change a Life. It all kicks off November 20, 2022 at 3321 Sollie Road in Mobile. You can shop for your Christmas tree Monday-Thursday 3-8 p.m. and 10-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday.

For more information, visit them online.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Foley PD: Investigation findings consistent with a murder-suicide
2 juveniles lost in woods found safe, Silverhill PD says
U.S. Coast Guard crews on Saturday eight boaters from a vessel 19 miles south of Fort Morgan.
Coast Guard rescues 8 boaters offshore from Fort Morgan
Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 24-hundred block of St. Stephens Road.
Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire on St. Stephens Road