Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘Buy a Tree Change a Life’ at Oak Park Church

Oak Park Church is gearing up for Buy a Tree Change a Life. It all kicks off November 20, 2022 at 3321 Sollie Road in Mobile. You can shop for your Christmas tree Monday-Thursday 3-8 p.m. and 10-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday.

For more information, visit them online.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.