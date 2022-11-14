Advertise With Us
Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire on St. Stephens Road

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 24-hundred block of St. Stephens Road.
Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 24-hundred block of St. Stephens Road.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 24-hundred block of St. Stephens Road.

They got the call shortly before 10 p.m. A total of 6 engines responded on scene. When we arrived heavy smoke was still coming from the front of the home.

No word on the cause or if anyone was at home at the time of the fire.

---

