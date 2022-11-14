Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire on St. Stephens Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 24-hundred block of St. Stephens Road.

They got the call shortly before 10 p.m. A total of 6 engines responded on scene. When we arrived heavy smoke was still coming from the front of the home.

No word on the cause or if anyone was at home at the time of the fire.

