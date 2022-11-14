Advertise With Us
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Achievement Week

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is holding an Achievement Week with activities almost every day this week.

Monday, Nov. 14th HBCU Night

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL

Tuesday, Nov. 15th Health and Wellness Fair

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

New Pleasant View Baptist Church, 1517 Katye St., Mobile, AL

Thursday, Nov. 17th Founders Day

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL

Friday, Nov. 18th Achievement Week Banquet

7 p.m.

Tickets $60, Tables $600

Heron Lakes Country Club, 3851 Government Blvd., Mobile, AL

Saturday, Nov. 19th Dr. Charles R. Drew Memorial Blood Drive

U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL

