Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Achievement Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is holding an Achievement Week with activities almost every day this week.

Monday, Nov. 14th HBCU Night

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL

Tuesday, Nov. 15th Health and Wellness Fair

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

New Pleasant View Baptist Church, 1517 Katye St., Mobile, AL

Thursday, Nov. 17th Founders Day

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL

Friday, Nov. 18th Achievement Week Banquet

7 p.m.

Tickets $60, Tables $600

Heron Lakes Country Club, 3851 Government Blvd., Mobile, AL

Saturday, Nov. 19th Dr. Charles R. Drew Memorial Blood Drive

U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.