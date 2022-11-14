Advertise With Us
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.

Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the...
Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the life of one person at around 9 p.m. on Saturday night.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Chrissy Parker, 40, has been identified as the victim of a single-car accident that took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a car with Michael Grimes, 34, and Parker inside parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road. Before deputies reached the location, Grimes took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.

Chief Deputy John Ledbetter says a witness pulled Grimes from the burning car; deputies found him in the road unresponsive. Grimes was taken to Singing River Hospital with unknown injuries and later airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

Parker was unable to be saved due to the intensity of the fire.

Chief Ledbetter says the investigation is currently ongoing and charges are possible.

