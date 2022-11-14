Police discard social media claims Loxley rape suspect spotted in area

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been three weeks since a Loxley woman was violently raped inside her home. At the time, police released a forensic sketch of the suspect, but no arrests have been made. Over the weekend, several posts on social media claimed someone matching the suspect’s description was spotted prowling around homes in that same area.

Those posts created concern throughout the Loxley community that the suspected rapist had once again been spotted in the area. Police said it’s not uncommon for folks to turn to social media to raise the alarm but said in these cases, there was no connection.

“Two of the main ones that kind of circulated through social media, it was two male subjects that were in an altercation over a female subject and the male subject walking on the road was called in as a suspicious person. Another vehicle was called in as suspicious that had been in the area for several days. That ended up being a hunter,” explained Sgt. Zach Kuiken with Loxley Police.

Loxley Police ran close patrols of the area throughout the weekend as they did after the reported rape.

It was in the early morning hours of October 20, 2022 when Loxley Police said a woman reported being raped inside a home off County Road 68 by a suspect claiming to be police. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sketch artist created composite sketches of the suspect which were released to the public.

Police investigated several reports of suspicious persons over the weekend citing similarities to rape suspect (Loxley Police Department)

“Her description was very detailed,” Kuiken said. “She did a wonderful job in getting all that information to us.”

While police are still asking the public to keep an eye out for anyone matching the rape suspect’s description, they are hopeful that evidence being processes at the Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile will also be helpful.

“It’s a lot of data. It’s physical evidence…physical forensic evidence, digital forensic evidence and I mean, it’s a lot of information that needs to be processed and whittled through,” Kuiken said.

ALEA and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with the investigation. Loxley Police want to encourage the public to continue to report suspicious activity for them to check out but asks that it refrain from putting alarming, unsubstantiated posts on social media.

