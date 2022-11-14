Rain and storms headed our way later tonight…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A system working its way east along the Gulf Coast will bring us rain and storms for tonight into the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The first showers should enter our area around 8pm-10pm and then increase in coverage from west to east overnight. Rain and a few storms will be around for the morning commute on Tuesday. After that, the rain moves out to the east.

The Storm Prediction Center has coastal areas in a level 1 marginal risk for tomorrow morning. Some gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are the main threats, although the risk is quite low.

After the rain moves out the winds will pick up out of the northwest and it will turn chilly. We’ll hit a high in the mid 60s in the late morning and then cool into the 50s in the afternoon.

Temps will be quite a bit below normal the rest of the week. Get ready for some more chilly weather!

---

