Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.(Source: Castillo Family via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) - Police in California say they’ve recovered the remains of a single mother of two who was reported missing last week.

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.

Police say they’ve arrested Castillo’s ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali, in connection to her death. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Castillo’s sister reported her missing Thursday after finding signs of a struggle, including a significant amount of blood, at the mother’s home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden, Xi seek to ‘manage our differences’ in face-to-face meeting
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
3 killed in shooting at University of Virginia; suspect at large
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Scene video shows University of Virginia campus after shooting
The study found a huge increase in children going to the emergency room with suicidal thoughts.
Huge increase in emergency room visits for kids with suicidal thoughts, study says
Kherson residents express their joy after the city's liberation from Russia.
Ukraine: Kherson residents celebrate city's liberation