MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There’s an event to help restore parts of Africatown.

At Gulf State Fair Grounds

1035 Cody Rd. N, Mobile, AL 36608

TIME: 4 TO 7PM Meet and greet 4 to 5, 5pm to 7pm Program.

Event Name: The Return – Returning to our Roots

Purpose: Raising funds to restore the Flags at the Africatown cemetery and designing and building a memorial garden.

To purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-return-tickets-440601499947

For more information: http://www.visualizeservice.org/

VETS (Visualize Everyone That Serves 501(c)3

