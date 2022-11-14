Seniors may have difficulty finding proper flu vaccine this season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some older Alabamians may have a more difficult time finding the appropriate flu vaccine this year.

“We’ve not heard of any supply issues with flu vaccine this year, although I have heard some people saying that for the one that’s over 65, they’ve had to shop around a little bit to find the right one,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

That is because the CDC advises adults over the age of 65 to take higher-dose flu vaccines this season, which not every provider carries.

“Not every place does stock that,” said Stubblefield.

It comes amid increasing flu concerns in the state.

“In Alabama, we are seeing widespread cases of influenza-like illness, with high rates in some of our counties, and we’re also seeing confirmed flu,” said Dr. Rachel Lee with UAB.

While it may be more challenging for older adults to find the recommended vaccines, it is not impossible. Individuals should look for pharmacies or clinics offering:

Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccine

Flublok Quadrivalent flu vaccine

Fluad Quadrivalent vaccine (Adjuvanted flu vaccine)

The CDC cites these as “potentially more effective” than the standard vaccine.

“If they’re over 65 and they’re getting their flu vaccine, they should say, they should ask, ‘Is this the one that’s recommended for those over 65?’,” said Stubblefield. “If they can’t find it at all, you can get any flu shot that’s available for adults, but hopefully they can find one of these three to give them better protection.”

Talk with your provider to find a shot best for you. Flu vaccine availability can be found by visiting vaccines.gov and entering your zip code.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.