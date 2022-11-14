Advertise With Us
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash

Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway.
Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning.

Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave.

PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on the highway and began to turn east onto the Homeport Causeway. Meanwhile, a white Mercedes car was traveling north on the causeway, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The motorcycle driver, Wood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is under active investigation by Pascagoula PD’s Traffic Division. If you have any information regarding the incident, please call 228-762-2211.

