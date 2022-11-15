Advanced Transmission ‘Cars for Christmas’ giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Advanced Transmission Customer Service Advisor Jonathan Shadis joined us on Studio10 to discuss their annual ‘Cars for Christmas’ event. If you are in need of a car, you can enter your application now through December 16. In order to qualify, you must be nominated by someone, be a resident of Baldwin County, minimum 19 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, and the ability to be insured if you win. Advanced Transmission says hey have impartial judges (not related to employees, or work at Advanced Transmission) to look over applications and pick the winners. There will be a giveaway ceremony on December 22nd around 10 a.m.! Get your applications in now to help change someone’s life this Christmas.

Advanced Transmission

10670 US Hwy 31

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

www.advanced-transmission.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.