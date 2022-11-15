Alabama 181 in Fairhope blocked after crash involving garbage truck

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that caught on fire occurred just before 5 a.m. today and has caused a road closure.

ALEA reports Alabama 181 between Baldwin County 48 and Bay Meadows Avenue in Fairhope is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

