Bay Minette man arrested in Stapleton on attempted burglary charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested after police say he was attempting to break into an occupied residence.

The Baldwin County Sheriffs Office said that on Monday deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress at the 37000 block of Highway. 59 in Stapleton. The man has been identified as John Evans of Bay Minette.

According to the BCSO, the homeowner said Evans had knocked on the door and asked if he needed any work done on his house. The homeowner’s account continued to say that after being told no, Evans left and the homeowner left shortly after. The Sheriffs office said the homeowner noticed Evans following him in a vehicle before Evans turned around and headed back to the direction of his house. The homeowner turned around and called to notify his wife and have her lock the doors.

The BCSO said Evans arrived back at the house before the homeowner and attempted to break in the backdoor. According to the homeowner’s wife, who was also at home with their daughter, she went and grabbed a firearm and notified Evans that she had it which caused him to retreat to the woods.

The deputies say once they arrived, they used a drone to locate the suspect in the woods. The drone picked up an anomaly along the wood line that would indicate a person was there. Deputies went to the area and found Evans hiding. The suspect resisted officers initially, but was taken into custody without any injuries. Evans was taken to Baldwin County Corrections Center and is being held on burglary second degree, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.

---

