City of Mobile preparing for major construction project to begin on McGregor Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are just months away from the city of Mobile beginning construction on McGregor Avenue. The plan is to widen the area from Airport boulevard to Dauphin Street. But that’s not all.

“It includes a roundabout constructed at the intersection of Dauphin and McGregor. Also includes the reconstruction of the bridge at the bottom of the hill. The project is basically a complete rebuild...,” City engineer Nick Amberger said.

The multimillion-dollar project is being paid for with ALDOT funds and money collected by the city and its “pay as you go program”.

But as construction gets ready to begin, it won’t be the cost that’s an inconvenience to people in the area.

“A lot of folks use that route as a cut-through from Airport boulevard to Dauphin street. That’s going to come to a halt. And for the residents who live there, there’s kind of a balance for them. They’re going to have the calm of no traffic, but they will have the disruption of a construction project,” Amberger said.

But city engineer Nick Amberger believes it’s necessary for the final result. A result that he says will benefit everyone.

“Everybody likes driving down a new road. They like driving down a new sidewalk. They like the drainage system to work better. They like the reliability of the utility system. Everybody is probably a detractor from the disruption, but it’s an unfortunate reality of construction,” Amberger said.

Amberger also told FOX10 that the city plans to talk to homeowners in the area about how to navigate through the construction.

