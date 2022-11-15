Gulf Coast Spotlight: Senior Bowl and Mark Barron 3rd Annual Turkey Bowl Classic and turkey giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Senior Bowl is hosting its third annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Senior Bowl, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Mobile legend, two-time National Champion, All-American, and 9-year NFL veteran Mark Barron are coming together with efforts to donate 1,000 turkeys and sides to families in the Mobile community.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy joined us on FOX10 Midday with the details.

For the first time, the Turkey Bowl Classic will kick off the day with two games being played by the Senior Bowl’s NFL Flag League 9u and 12u winners. The other teams consist of youth park league teams, CYO and private school teams ages 7 – 12 in Mobile and surrounding areas inside Hancock Whitney Stadium from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT. The Senior Bowl will announce its Future Prospects Team, honoring the best of the best high school players in Mobile and Baldwin Counties at 1:45 p.m. Outside of the stadium, along with Senior Bowl staff, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Greer’s Markets, and Mark Barron, Senior Bowl Committee and Ambassador Club members will be assembling and providing Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in our community.

“We’re excited about our third annual Turkey Bowl. It’s an event we look forward to each year,” said Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. “The Thanksgiving holiday is about family, food, and football and the Turkey Bowl celebrates all those things. This event gives our youth park league and CYO players an opportunity to play in the Jags’ stadium. Most importantly, it helps many families have the type of turkey dinner that everyone in our community deserves. We are grateful for our partners – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and one of Mobile’s greatest all-time players, Mark Barron.”

This is Mark Barron’s sixth consecutive year providing meals to families in our community, knowing that with the help of the Senior Bowl and other Ambassador Club members, this event will continue to grow throughout the years.

“My goal is to help families come together and have a meal over the holidays.” Barron said. “Due to rising costs and inflation, I know the challenges that families are facing. I want to do my part in helping families in our community.

About Reese’s Senior Bowl:

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is inarguably the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 900 media members from around the country are credentialed year after year. This past year, the game produced 106 total picks (out of 262 total drafted), which represents 82% of all players who participated in Mobile, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL Draft, including 45 in the first three rounds.

https://www.seniorbowl.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.