Holiday Fruit Cakes at Punta Clara Kitchen

By Allison Bradley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Studio 10′s Chelsey visits Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear to highlight their famous fruit cakes. These treats are in high demand over the holidays, so call and order yours now before they sell out!

Punta Clara Kitchen has been creating homemade treats and sweets for more than 70 years. This family-owned and operated business spans four generations of Paceys. Their specialty candies are made in their kitchen using treasured family recipes and a lot of love!

When you visit Punta Clara Kitchen, you’ll find a wide variety of homemade candies, pralines, cakes, fruit and vegetable preserves, and many more food items. They also offer beautiful gift baskets and seasonal treats like chocolate bunnies.

Visit Punta Clara Kitchen today in the heart of Point Clear, AL!

Advanced Transmission ‘Cars for Christmas’ giveaway
USO Runway 5k celebrates 10 years
Hunt the Front’s Southern Showcase at Deep South Speedway
World Cup Week on Studio10: Part Two - Basics of playing soccer