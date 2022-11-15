Judge reduces bail for Mobile man accused of fatally bludgeoning victim with shovel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the prosecution’s objections, a judge on Tuesday reduced bail for a man accused of beating another man to death with a shovel.

Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore noted defendant Morgan Daniel Barnhill’s relative lack of criminal history and his ties to Mobile County. He shaved bail from $500,000 to $300,000. But the judge imposed several conditions, including electronic ankle monitoring and a 6 p.m. curfew. He also forbade Barnhill, 27, from having a gun and ordered him not to have contact with the victim’s family.

“When I walk through these conditions with you, these are not suggestions,” the judge told Barnhill.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh objected, pointing the violent manner in which Etienne Murray died.

“He was killed by the defendant in a particularly brutal way,” she said, noting that the defendant admitted his conduct to police.

Defense attorney Bucky Thomas said the $500,000 bail was too high given his client’s history.

“This gentleman has no appreciable (criminal) history,” he told the judge.

The incident occurred on March 29 at the defendant’s home on Windy Hill Circle East. Law enforcement authorities alleged that Barnhill initially misled police, claiming the victim was trying break into his shed. Prosecutors also have suggested the attack on Murray, who is black, may have been racially motivated.

Walsh told FOX10 News on Tuesday that that aspect of the killing remains under investigation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.