Mobile PD: Oaklawn resident grazed by bullet while on front porch

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A resident of Oaklawn Homes was shot while on the front porch of her residence Monday evening, according to the Mobile Mobile Department.

Police said it was shortly before 8 p.m. when officers responded to 1010 Baltimore St. in reference to a shot fired call. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim suffering from a grazing gunshot wound.

Officers learned the victim was sitting on the front porch, heard shots being fired, stood up to run inside and was struck by gunfire. She did not see a shooter, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

