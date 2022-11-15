Multiple businesses in Mobile partner to give out 350 Thanksgiving meals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, some families locally don’t know if they’ll have a meal on the table. That’s why Victory Health and its partners gave out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals Monday.

The people receiving those meals said it meant the world to them.

“I haven’t stopped crying quite honestly,” said Bette Tompkins.

Bags were full of Thanksgiving canned corn, cranberry sauce, green beans, and a $15 gift certificate to Piggly Wiggly.

Recipients said this is making the holiday season much brighter.

“This is going to be an absolutely awesome help,” said Tompkins.

Victory Health is a faith-based medical practice for uninsured adults. With the help of their partners Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic, Piggly Wiggly, and Cadence Bank, they donated 350 meals.

“We want to make sure we can help people have a wonderful Thanksgiving and put a meal on a table they may not have otherwise,” said Matthew Gee, chief executive officer of Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic.

This gave people another reason to be thankful.

“It’ll help us so much, especially our little two-year-old who will be three on Christmas day,” said Tompkins. “Everyone should be as blessed as I am right now.”

Officials said this is the second year of the giveaway, and they hope to continue this for years to come.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.