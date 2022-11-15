New Alabama license plate to support sheriffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new license plate option called ‘Supporting Our Sheriffs’ will be available starting Dec. 1.

According to the Alabama Dept. of Revenue, a set number of pre-numbered license plates were ordered based on pre-commitment numbers for each county in Alabama.

For those interested in a personalized ‘Supporting Our Sheriffs’ license plate, you can place your orders on demand through the Plate Reservation and Ordering System (PROS).

