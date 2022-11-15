Prosecutors cut deal with Mobile man in 2007 murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As his murder trial was getting under way, a man accused in the 2007 death of a teenager agreed to a plea bargain Tuesday that paves the way for the prosecution of his co-defendant.

Mobile County prosecutors have said that Jhordis Deshan Woods, 39, had resisted cooperating against that man investigators believed fired the shotgun during an apartment break-in that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson. But Woods reversed course Tuesday, pleading guilty to first-degree burglary. In exchange, Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York accepted the prosecution to recommendation to dismiss the felony murder charge and sentence Woods to a 15-year sentence, with all but three years suspended and five years’ probation.

“He’s agreed to cooperate against the shooter in future trials, which is what I had hoped for quite some time,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker told FOX10 News.

The home invasion occurred on Aug. 7, 2007, in the 700 block of Bankhead Place. The case went cold, though, and police made no arrests.

Walker said police cracked the case earlier this year when other inmates serving time at the same federal prison where Woods was incarcerated on a gun charge told authorities that the Mobile man had admitted being at the apartment during the shooting.

“That was the new evidence that we got that demonstrated his involvement … and that was gonna be the evidence we’d be presenting at trial,” he said. “He had shown no signs of cooperation until today.”

Walker said investigators have identified the man they believe fired the gun. He currently is serving a robbery sentence in an Alabama state prison, according to the prosecutor.

“That sentence could end in the relatively near future,” he said. “And so, time is of the essence. … He is, in my view, by far the most culpable and the one most worthy of prosecution. And that’s what we want to do.”

