Recipe: Shrimp Tasso Mirliton Soup

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

8 mirlitons, peeled and diced (raw)

½ pound tasso, diced and browned, and retain pan juices

1 stick butter

¾ cup flour • 2 medium onions, chopped

3 celery stalks, finely chopped

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 32-ounce cartons chicken broth (or 4 tablespoons • Better Than Bouillon Chicken Base dissolved in 2 quarts water)

½ tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon marjoram

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

3 pounds shrimp, peeled and cooked in the tasso drippings

3 ounces sherry

8 ounces whipping cream

STEPS:

1. Melt butter in large pot over medium heat. Add flour and stir constantly for five minutes. Add onions, celery, green onions and garlic and cook for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Add chicken broth. Mix well. Add Cajun seasoning, marjoram and parsley. Stir well. Cook, uncovered, for 30 minutes.

2. Add salt, pepper, shrimp, tasso, mirlitons and sherry, and additional water if needed to thin it, to the pot. Cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until mirlitons are soft. Add cream and cook for 10 additional minutes. Allow to sit for 30 minutes before serving.

