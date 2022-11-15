Retired U.S. military veteran gets mortgage-free home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a special day for retired veteran John Stapleton as he got to take a look at his brand-new house for the first time.

“It’s hard to describe. It’s the lotto, it’s a different kind of lotto I guess but it’s the lotto. You couldn’t imagine it,” said John Stapleton.

Stapleton served more than 20 years in both the Army and the Navy including three tours in Iraq. He’s won several awards including the Combat Action Badge and Navy Battle E Ribbon.

“It’s a hard hard life, especially for married people. It takes a certain kind of person,” added Stapleton.”I didn’t think I was going to make a career out of it I thought I was just going to get a little education and come back out.”

It’s all part of a partnership between PNC Bank and the Military Warrior Support Foundation where the bank donates a foreclosed home that’s been refurbished with the help of contractors.

“Everything’s in new condition in terms of appliances, HVAC, so that we really don’t want them to have any major expenses for really the next 5-10 years,” said Catherine Grover with PNC Bank.

It’s the seventh mortgage-free home donated by PNC Bank since the program started in 2015, but it’s the first one here in Mobile.

“To be able to be here in the Mobile market and to be able to honor a veteran for the first time has been absolutely wonderful,” said Andrea Dellinger with the Military Warrior Support Foundation.

The same is true for Stapleton who can finally get settled in his new home.

“I’m not really one to show a lot of emotions and the whole time coming to this day. When I got out of the car that’s when it hit me. It finally hit me that ok this is a reality,” said Stapleton.

