Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.

Morgan was picked up on November 09, 2022 in Escambia County after being spotted at a local business in the area. He is currently being held in Mobile County Jail and a bond hearing is scheduled for November 16, 2022.

