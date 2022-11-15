Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official

Justice Clyde Morgan
Justice Clyde Morgan(SPD)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.

Morgan was picked up on November 09, 2022 in Escambia County after being spotted at a local business in the area. He is currently being held in Mobile County Jail and a bond hearing is scheduled for November 16, 2022.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Advocates for Alabama’s LGBTQ community are standing against the Alabama Vulnerable Child...
Advocates call for repeal of Alabama transgender youth law
Foley PD: Murder-suicide may have been over a woman
Foley PD: Murder suicide may have been over a woman
FBI Jacksonville honors former NAS Pensacola commanding officer
FBI Jacksonville honors former NAS Pensacola commanding officer
Mobile County Public School System
Alabama lists eight Mobile County schools as ‘failing,’ but officials tout improvements