Teenage shooting victim felt unsafe with mother, Mobile police detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 13-year-old boy shot to death in October told the Department of Human Resources he felt unsafe in the home, a police investigator testified Tuesday.

Sgt. Kenneth Gillespie testified that a report from the agency in March indicated that Ja’mil Autry told investigators that his mother used guns and that there was no food or water in the home on Jones Lane in the Plateau community. He said the department placed the boy with a relative for a time, but he was back with his mother at the time of the shooting on Oct. 3.

Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore determined prosecutors had sufficient evidence to send a reckless murder charge against Glenda Marie Agee, 54, to a grand jury. He also revoked her bond from a previous incident in January when authorities allege she led police on a chase that resulted in an injury to a Prichard officer.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh said it is unclear when Ja’mil returned to his mother’s home.

The defendant’s sister, Gwendolyn Payne, disputed that account. She said outside the courtroom that she got the boy because of problems in the home. But she added that there never was a formal order removing him and that he loved his mother.

“You would have to, basically, fight Ja’mil,” she said. “Ja’mil would want to go back to his mom. … He’s always lived with his mom.”

Defense attorney Glenn Davidson argued that the reckless murder charge does not fit the facts since that charge applies to instances in which someone causes risk of death to multiple unspecified people. He offered an example of someone firing into a crowd. He also argued that the facts do not support a conclusion that Agee was trying to hurt her son.

“There’s been no facts of any ongoing issues between her and her son,” he said. “There’s no motive. … For all we know here today, this entire incident may have been accidental.”

Gillespie’s testimony paints a picture of a troubled woman who neighbors say frequently used guns and abused drugs and alcohol. Agee has an arrest record dating to the 1990s. And Mobile police have said they have responded to her home 34 times in the past two years.

Gillespie testified that a neighbor called 911 on Oct. 3 after Agee knocked on his window and reported that her son had been shot.

The detective said that Agee at first denied culpability, telling police that her son frequently got into fights at school and that other students routinely shot guns in the neighborhood. She said she did not know how he ended up with a bullet wound.

Later, Gillespie testified, Agee changed her story and told investigators that she was getting into the bathtub and that the gun went off as she placed it down. He testified that police found a bullet hole through the wall between the bathroom and the child’s bedroom. He said the boy likely was sleeping at the time and that the .380-caliber bullet went through his back and exited his chest. That assessment, based on an autopsy, contradicts investigators’ previous belief that the bullet entered the chest.

A few days later, a girl living next door found a gun in her backyard, Gillespie testified. He said that gun is a match to .380-caliber shell casings found inside Agee’s house.

Gillespie testified that Ja’mil’s father, who was not home at the time, told police that Agee shot him five years ago during an altercation.

“She’s always got a gun,” the detective quoted the man as saying. “She’s always playing with a gun. And when she’s drinking and suing drugs, she’s pretty disturbed in her use of guns.”

Confronted with the allegation, Agee admitted to shooting her boyfriend but told investigators it went off when they were tussling over it, Gillespie testified.

Agee’s boyfriend also told police that at one time, he took a 9mm Cobra pistol away from her and threw it in a bush because she was playing with it.

Payne, the defendant’s sister, accused authorities of lying about Agee.

“They knew it was an accident,” she said outside the courtroom. “The detective told us it was an accident.”

Payne suggested her sister had good reason to be armed in her dangerous neighborhood.

“Her door didn’t lock. Everybody knows this,” she said. “I am so tired of all this mess. And I wish the truth would come out. And they’re trying to make my sister a heinous person. She’s not.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.