USO Runway 5k celebrates 10 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can be a part of this fun and unique opportunity at the airport in support of our military.

10th annual USO Runway 5K.

Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Pensacola International Airport.

Take off time is 10am!

They will celebrate ten years with pre and post-race events including free food, refreshments, music, kids activities, and sponsor booths.

Be sure and take a walk through the USO Mobile Unit which will be on site!

Run registration is open at www.runway5k.com

USO Florida, Northwest. We serve the local military and their families in the Florida Panhandle and the great state of Alabama. Our USO centers are located at NAS Pensacola, Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, Pensacola International Airport, Destin- Fort Walton Beach Airport, and Eglin AFB, FL. The USO mission is to keep our Service Members connected to family, home, and country.

