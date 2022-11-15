(WALA) - We are kicking off our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive today. And we need your help to make sure children in our community have something under the ‘tree’ on Christmas morning.

We are collecting new, unused, and unwrapped toys that will go to those who need them most in our community.

We are once again partnering with Volunteers of America Southeast and Mercedes Benz of Mobile. Rob Rogers with VOA says the need is greater than ever this year.

“The need is great families are struggling, they’re paying for rent, utilities, food, and everything has gone up. And now they need gifts. And so low-income families especially, are struggling. And this is a great time when the community can step in and help meet that need.”

We have dropoff boxes at Mercedes Benz of mobile, in the showroom. You can also donate at any Fausak tires locations, Volunteers of America, or at the FOX10 studios. The deadline is December 16th.

For more information and drop-off locations click here.

