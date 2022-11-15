Wet morning for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a wet start on the Gulf Coast with pouring rain showing up in several spots as of 5 a.m. The low that’s sparking off that rain will track east today and push the rain out of our area later this morning, and things will be much drier this afternoon.

Highs for the day will reach the mid to upper 60s this morning. Some of you may jump above 70 but the temps come crashing down this afternoon. Most of you will be under 60 degrees by the time the kids get out of school. Harsh northwest winds will also show up later today and that will add to the chilly weather. Most spots will fall to the low 40s by dawn Wednesday.

The temps stay chilly for the remainder of the week with no more rain chances.

