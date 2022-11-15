World Cup Week on Studio10: Part Two - Basics of playing soccer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on FOX10 next week! To help get you ready for the biggest sporting event on the globe, we’re previewing the World Cup and learning some basic soccer with AFC Mobile’s Guillermo Lumbreras, Jr., better known as “Coach Memo”.

Here’s a look at our Studio10 World Cup Week schedule:

Monday: Part One - Introduction to the World Cup

Coach Memo joins Joe in the studio to talk about what makes the World Cup so special, the tournament format, big storylines and which country is favored to win it all.

Tuesday: Part Two - Basics of playing soccer

Coach Memo teaches Joe, Chelsey and Matt how to warm-up, shoot and pass. He also issues a fun challenge for everyone to try and “nutmeg” each other. It’s a humiliating soccer move he explains in the segment.

Wednesday: Part Three - Rules of soccer

This is a fantastic segment for those newer to soccer to watch before the Cup. Coach Memo teaches the crew some basic soccer rules that will help you understand the game better. He explains offsides, what is and is not a penalty and the significance of yellow and red cards.

Thursday: Part Four - Penalty kicks

Coach Memo teaches the crew how to shoot penalty kicks. He also explains what causes a penalty kick during the game and how game deciding penalty kicks work in the single elimination rounds of the World Cup.

Friday: Part Five - Previewing Team USA (USMNT)

How far will the United States Men’s National Team go in the 2022 World Cup? Coach Memo joins Joe in the studio to talk about this years squad and some of their strengths and weaknesses. A great segment to watch to familiarize yourself with Team USA as you get ready to watch the World Cup.

US Men’s National Team 2022 World Cup Group Schedule

Monday, November 21: USA vs Wales (1pm)

Friday, November 25: USA vs England (1pm)

Tuesday, November 29: USA vs Iran (1pm)

Group play is first, followed by single elimination knockout rounds.

All games broadcast on FOX10

---

