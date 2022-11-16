Baldwin County Schools cut ribbons on latest pay-as-you-go funded schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - New milestones were reached for Baldwin County Schools Wednesday, November 16, 2022 as ribbon cuttings were held at two schools. Daphne’s Ninth Grade Academy and Stonebridge Elementary have been open since the start of the school year but were officially recognized with a formal ceremony.

It all began at the Daphne Ninth Grade Academy as Superintendent Eddie Tyler cut the ribbon, officially recognizing the second school of its kind in the county. These academies have been a priority for Tyler since he took over ad superintendent in 2015.

“I’ve charged our principals to…next fall, to work their facility to where they can segregate ninth graders best as possible during the day because I can’t build everyone a stand-alone right now,” Tyler said. “That will probably happen eventually.”

Currently, there are 475 freshmen enrolled in the school. The 22-classroom facility is relieving student population pressure at the main campus and allows ninth graders an extra year to mature and get ready to focus on high school.

Daphne High School Principal, John Comer said there have been challenges but that’s to be expected with change and with the amount of growth his school has seen.

“I think we have somewhere around four hundred and seventy more students than we had in 2018-19 and all those students have needs. All of those families have needs. We had to hire more staff in order to accommodate that growth,” Comer said.

That growth is county-wide. Stonebridge Elementary was built to address that need. The brand-new school is in Loxley but part of the Spanish Fort feeder pattern. The 132,000 square foot campus has 56 classrooms and a storm shelter incorporated into the classroom wing.

Baldwin County Schools superintendent, Eddie Tyler is joined by fellow administrators, elected officials and Stonebridge Elementary students for ribbon cutting (Hal Scheurich)

Both schools have been open since the beginning of the school year and are part of phase 4 of the school board’s pay-as-you -go program, funded by a county-wide penny sales tax. Tyler said the school system was about to fall off a cliff and shut down or see schools consolidate before voters agreed to initiate the tax.

“The County Commission stepped forward and continued that penny tax that was ready to expire, and they continued it…unanimously voted to continue it” Tyler explained. “It was worth, at one point Hal, back when I was an assistant superintendent, it was worth about 24-25 million dollars. Now, that one penny is bumping 70 million dollars a year.”

Plans are already underway for more expansion. The Baldwin County School Board and administrators met after the ribbon cuttings to discuss phase-5 of the pay-as-you-go plan for building the next round of schools. That investment could be greater than 100-million-dollars which would bring the school board’s total investment through all five phases to more than half a billion dollars.

