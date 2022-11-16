Black Friday Tech Deals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Retailers across the country are already starting to roll out incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. It’s no wonder! Last year, Americans spent an eye-popping $8.9 billion dollars on Black Friday - an average of $430 per person. Joining us on Studio10 with some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday picks — is tech life expert Jennifer Jolly.

She previews several items including some of the following:

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4, Motorola Q14 WiFi 6E Mesh System, LeapFrog LF930HD Smart Video Baby Monitor, Slickdeals for getting a great deal, McAfee + Ultimate to avoid scams and more.

Jennifer Jolly

Jennifer Jolly (@JenniferJolly) is an Emmy award-winning consumer tech journalist, host of the digital lifestyle series for USA Today, and contributes consumer technology segments for Today Show, The Talk, CNN, HLN, Dr. Oz, Yahoo, Time, and many others. Learn more about Jennifer at www.techish.com

Interview Provided by techish.com

---

