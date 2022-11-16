Brothers cycling across country for charity makes stop in Grand Bay, heads toward Robertsdale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brothers Frank and Bob Hurley are cycling across the country to raise awareness and support for the nonprofit K-9s for Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD and other trauma.

The brothers began their journey in California back in September and are set to finish in St. Augustine, Fla., around Thanksgiving. They spent Monday night in Grand Bay and headed towards Robertsdale on Tuesday.

They say all the money donated to them goes straight to charity.

“We are self-funded. We do not touch any of the money that comes in. It goes right to the organizations we represent.”

If you would like to donate or keep up with their journey, head to their Facebook page, Coast2Coast4Charity.

