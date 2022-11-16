Chilly days will stay with us

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a chilly morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the 40s as of 5 a.m. so make sure you bundle up. The winds are also going to be pretty tough today.

Expect winds out of the north at 10-25mph. The winds will die down this evening thankfully. The sky remains mostly cloudy so there won’t be a ton of sunshine, and that will keep us pretty cool again with a high in the mid 50s. We are expecting mid to upper 50s for highs all the way through the weekend with morning temps dropping back into the 30s by daybreak tomorrow.

As for rain chances, there are no major chances through the weekend but we may see a few out there at times but the coverage remains at 10% or less through Sunday.

