Fraud event set Wednesday to help people avoid falling victim to scammers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is committed to helping you avoid falling prey to scammers.

Experts say this is the time of year scammers love the most. They’ve got their own holiday shopping list--but they prey on our older folks to pay for the items on it.

Basically, they’re stealing from the most vulnerable among us, according to law enforcement. But there are ways not to become a victim.

Bill Hawkins, associate state director of AARP/Alabama shared why scammers love to target our older citizens during the holidays--especially posing as charity fund-raisers. He discussed some keys to protecting yourself and your family from people using the phone, or social media to steal your cash.

Hawkins also said some victims are too ashamed, or embarrassed to tell their family or law enforcement they have been the victims of a scam.

You can help protect yourself and loved ones by taking part in FOX10′s Fraud Awareness Event.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. FOX10 will have experts in our studio available to talk to you so you can get the information you need to help you spot scams or provide help if you are a victim.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.